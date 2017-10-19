Volunteers needed for Santaâ€™s Workshop in Enderby

Santa's Workshop in Enderby is looking for help and donations.

The annual program accepts donations from the community for children to buy at a reasonable price for their family members at Christmas. Residents are also asked to save shopping bags and boxes to put the gifts in to make it easy for the wrappers.

“We need all sizes of boxes, even the tiny Jello, granola bar, Kraft Dinner, cracker and cereal boxes. We get lots of little knick-knacks that need a box,” said Kate Fulton, workshop organizer.

“We also need volunteers to help with shopping, wrapping, sorting, cleaning, doing laundry, putting puzzles together, putting items out with a box that fits.”

People can come to the workshop to help or volunteer from home by taking home laundry, puzzles to complete or books to go through and wipe down.

Volunteers are also needed to make meals for the shopping spree volunteers Dec. 2, 6 and 9.

“One volunteer per day would be great. Make the meal at home and bring to our location,” said Fulton.

“We are also looking for people to make cookies to hand out to the children as they wait. Make a batch and drop them off. We also need volunteers to work on the shopping spree days to elf and to wrap.”

The Kids Only Shopping Sprees are Dec. 1 from noon to 5 p.m. and Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Seniors Shopping Spree is Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Teen and Adult Spree is Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Santa’s Workshop is located at 900A Belvedere St. (next to Looker’s) and is open Monday to Saturday starting Oct. 23 to accept donations of new and gently used items from 1 to 3 p.m. until Nov. 5. The workshop is then open Tuesday to Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Nov. 28.

Good gift donations include tools, fishing/hunting gear, snack items, gift cards, wallets, chocolates, hot drink mixes, snack items, craft supplies, kitchen, bathroom, and self care items, toys (Lego was a big request last year), baby items, small household appliances, baskets and mugs.

“If it is something you want or would like to give for Christmas, it would probably make a good donation,” said Fulton.

All of the money raised goes to meal programs at the Enderby schools, resource centre and food bank.

For more information, contact Fulton at 250-307-4627 or katejfulton@gmail.com.