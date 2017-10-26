VIU adopts cameras and Crime Stoppers programs

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo and District Crime Stoppers coordinator, left, Mark Egan, Vancouver Island University health and safety advisor and Brian Godfrey, Nanaimo and District Crime Stoppers president, show off Crime Stoppers signs that will be mounted on posts throughout VIU’s Nanaimo campus. The signs are part of campus security enhancements and crime prevention student awareness programs. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Vancouver Island University is boosting its security measures and crime prevention awareness at its Nanaimo campus.

One component of new measures being taken to engage students in campus security was brought to VIU on Wednesday when nearly a dozen Crime Stoppers signs were delivered to be installed throughout the campus.

Mark Egan, VIU health and safety advisor, said VIU experiences break-ins, bicycle thefts and vandalism and many of those incidents are now captured on newly installed security camera systems. The cameras are in addition to security patrols on the property.

“We’re looking at improving existing and bringing in new initiatives to increase personal safety and security on campus,” Egan said. “We’ve increased the amount of cameras on campus and phasing more in each year and with those cameras it helps the RCMP, when we have a crime event take place, to help identify who’s involved in that.”

Egan said his office will work with VIU Students’ Union to work with students and the university to prevent and report crime.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo and District Crime Stoppers coordinator and RCMP spokesman, said the program enhances the anonymous tip program and builds on the ongoing programs and relationship with VIU.

“Now we have the signage, which is increasing our branding, but also recognizing that the students have an option … the beauty of Crime Stoppers is that you never have to identify yourself, you never have to testify in court and if your tip is successful you could be eligible for financial gain,” O’Brien said.

Egan said VIU will also roll out the security program to its regional sites in Duncan, Powell River, Parksville and Deep Bay.

VIU is also working with the Nanaimo RCMP and the VIU Students’ Union to bring the Project 529 Garage bicycle identification app program to the campus.