VIDEO: Watch Abbotsford landmark water tower come down

The Armstrong Cheese water tower was torn down in Abbotsford Tuesday morning.

A landmark familiar to Abbotsford residents and commuters has come down.

Saputo’s water tower with its Armstrong Cheese branding on it has loomed over the company’s Riverside Road plant – and nearby Highway 1 – for more than half a century.

On Tuesday, though, it came down just before noon – one of the final pieces of the company’s old plant to be removed from the site.

The tank was constructed at what was then the Pacific Milk Plant in 1963, according to archives from The Reach Gallery Museum.

A caption with the photo at the time noted that the tank held 200,000 gallons and “would provide water supply for the new fire sprinkler system being installed throughout the plant.”

A milk plant has operated at the site since the 1930s.

