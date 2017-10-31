VIDEO: Two crashes tie up Highway 1 through Langley

Eastbound rush hour traffic was very slow going

Serious crashes on Hwy. 1 reduced eastbound traffic to one lane through Langley this morning.

Three cars appear to be involved in the first crash, which happened near 232 Street shortly after 5 a.m.

About an hour later, there was another multi-vehicle crash just east of the 208 Street overpass, which was backing up traffic all the way to 200 Street.

It appeared at least one vehicle had ended up in the ditch.

Multiple police, fire and ambulance units were called to both locations.

At one point, the Township of Langley fire department had three trucks at crash near 232 Street crash and four at the crash near the 208 Street overpass.

BPTV video

More to come.