A large truck landed in the ditch on 16 Avenue near 256 Street in Langley Saturday afternoon around 5 p.m.

No serious injuries were reported but traffic was limited to one alternating lane while police and fire were on the scene.

Cause of the accident was not immediately known.

The busy route has been the target of a Township traffic safety campaign, with signs warning drivers to slow down.

