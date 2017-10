A truck caught fire Monday afternoon on Cumberland Road just west of the Inland Island Highway underpass.

A dump truck went up in flames Monday afternoon near Cumberland. Photo by Chris Behrens

Around 5 p.m., the Cumberland Fire Department and the Comox Valley RCMP attended the scene. The driver of the truck escaped from the burning vehicle.

Chris Behrens captured the fire on his phone:

Cumberland truck fire

The Cumberland Fire Department remained on scene for hours while the truck smoldered.