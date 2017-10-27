VIDEO: Police respond to reported shooting in Abbotsford

Shots may have been fired from a vehicle

Mission Memorial Hospital is in lockdown after a man shot in Abbotsford arrived there Friday evening.

Abbotsford police responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Bradner Road and Townshipline Road at 5:25 p.m., according to a press release.

Shortly after, the release says, a man in his 30s arrived at “the emergency room of an area hospital.”

It appears that hospital is Mission Memorial, which is in lockdown with at least 10 police vehicles on scene from both the RCMP and Abbotsford Police Department. A mini van is parked nearby with several apparent bullet holes.

The victim is being treated in hospital, according to police, but his condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call APD at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

www.youtube.com

twitter.com

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.