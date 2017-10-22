VIDEO: One man suffers serious injuries in crash that closed Fraser Highway in Langley (updated)

One vehicle ends up in ditch after car and SUV collide, air ambulance called in

Firefighters were called to extricate a victim of a multi-vehicle crash on Fraser Highway near 244 Street. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

A two-vehicle crash closed the Fraser Highway in Langley Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred near the 244 Street intersection around 4 p.m.

One vehicle ended up in the ditch.

A witness to the crash, who asked to remain anonymous, said one man was ejected from a red sedan after hitting a white SUV with a young family inside.

“The sedan’s hood landed about 20 feet in front of my car,” the eyewitness told the Times.

“When I got out and ran over to the fellow in the red car, there was a blond lady helping the fellow and (she) stayed with him till paramedics arrived. There (were) others as well who helped the young family get out of their van as it was (in the) water in (the ditch).”

“There were a lot of people helping.”

An air ambulance was called in.

Police said a Surrey man, the sole occupant of the car, was taken to hospital with serous injuries.

The family in the SUV suffered what were described as minor injuries and were transported to hospital for assessment.

Crash scene

The road remained closed for about eight hours.