VIDEO: Officer involved in shooting after complaint of man stabbing self

Oceanside RCMP have cordoned off the area where a dead body was found on Highway 19 near Qualicum Beach. â€” Lauren Collins photo

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating a police officer involved in a shooting that left one man dead near Qualicum Beach.

Oceanside RCMP were asked to assist Emergency Health Services (EHS) at 6 a.m. today in responding to a complaint of a man who had stabbed himself inside a vehicle in the 39000-block of Highway 19, according to an RCMP press release Thursday (Oct. 12) .

Further 9-1-1 calls let police know that the man was “running down the highway and that someone was trying to restrain him.”

When police arrived, a struggle ensued between police and a male and police fired shot(s), according to the release.

EHS immediately attended the scene, but the 35-year-old man succumbed to his injuries.

Two police officers sustained minor injuries during the struggle and were transported to hospital.

Police remained at the scene later this morning and cordoned off the area just before the Corcan Road overpass. Traffic flow on the highway had been reduced to single lane.

Police had sectioned off an emergency vehicle access connecting the highway to Nahmint Road which runs parallel to Highway 19. A marked RCMP pickup truck was parked next to a sedan on the access road.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO BC) has been notified, and the office is now investigating, according to the RCMP news release.

No further information is expected to be released by police. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the IIO BC at 1-855-446-8477.

— NEWS Staff