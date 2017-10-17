VIDEO: More than 14,000 customers without power in the Lower Mainland

Abbotsford, Surrey, West Vancouver, Maple Ridge and the Sunshine Coast have been hit the hardest

More than 14,000 customers were without power in the Lower Mainland as of late Monday morning, according to BC Hydro.

That’s down from 28,000 BC Hydro customers at the peak of the outage.

The biggest blackouts were in Abbotsford, Surrey, Langley and Maple Ridge.

BC Hydro says all of those outages are still under investigation. Heavy wind and rain have pummelled the Lower Mainland and the Sunshine Coast over the past 24 hours.

A wind warning is in effect for the region, but the rain warning has been lifted.

Waterlogged roads and poor visibility have also contributed to heavy traffic around the region:

twitter.com

See a list of affected areas here.

Strong gusts have downed trees and are rattling windows across the region:

twitter.com

twitter.com

twitter.com