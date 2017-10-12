VIDEO: Maxineâ€™s Drive Through Breakfast

Organizers, volunteers and sponsors are ready for the annual Maxine DeHart – United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast is this Thursday (Oct. 12) from 6 to 9 a.m.

UPDATE: Noon

The 19th-annual Maxine DeHart Ramada Hotel United Way Drive Thru raised $45,500.

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

A city councillor donned purple pyjamas and the community came out in droves to grab a one-of-a-kind breakfast and support the United Way Thursday morning.

Cars lined Enterprise Road in both directions for the 19th-annual Maxine DeHart – United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast.

DeHart spoke to the Capital News as she took a rest in Bill Sinclair’s vintage car. Sinclair joined a handful of other British Car Club members waiting in line.

“This is our 19th year,” said DeHart. “They’ve all come en mass to get a bag and support me, I am so happy.

“It is going so well, we are lined up both sides. The sponsors are all out. We started at 5:15 a.m. and there was a lineup, just waiting for us to open at 6 a.m., so we are very happy.”

Last year the breakfast raised just over $50,000 and this year it was on track to beat that number. As of as of 8:30 a.m. the tally had hit more than $45,000.

“We always make quite a bit of money,” said DeHart. “Of course there were disasters this year so whatever we raise I will be happy with. There is a ton of support, I am very thankful to the community of Kelowna.”

While the breakfast is a lot of work, and DeHart noted she is 19 years older than when she started, you will see her running around in PJs once again in 2018.

“I want to make my 20th,” said DeHart. “Next year is the 20th and I am hoping I can make 20 years. Normally an event like this only lasts about seven years they tell me, so I have gone 19 and I hope to make 20. I think that is pretty damn good.”

The 2017 final tally is still be calculated and we will update this story when it becomes available.

ORIGINAL: 8 a.m.

The Maxine DeHart – United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast is on this morning, from 6 to 9 a.m.

The RCMP will be present on Enterprise Way to direct traffic into the hotel parking lot.

Scott Amis and Bruce Telford will be collecting donations, so please be generous.

