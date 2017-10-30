VIDEO: High temperatures recorded in Langley Sunday

Nearby communities of White Rock and Pitt Meadows had some of the highest in 55 to 85 years.

Warm winds and sunny skies pulled many people outside Sunday, to enjoy the wonderful colours and energy of the fall day. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

Warm winds

It was a hot one – at least, for the fall – across much of B.C. last Sunday, as 10 spots around the province reached record highs.

Langley wasn’t among them, but temperatures were still very warm.

According to Environment Canada, Campbell River hit 20.5 degrees Celsius, Esquimalt hit 18.8 degrees, Malahat hit 17 degrees, Pemberton hit 17.5 degrees, Pitt Meadows hit 21.5 degrees and the Victoria area hit an average of 18.7 degrees, beating temperature records everywhere they were measured.

The oldest record was beaten in White Rock, where Sunday’s temperature of 22 degrees beat an 86-year-old record of 18.9.