VIDEO: Firefighters rescue horse stuck in Langley ditch

An unfortunate misstep got a happy ending on Saturday afternoon as Langley fire crews worked together to rescue a horse trapped in a ditch.

Langley Township firefighters were called to a large animal rescue at Campbell Valley Regional Park at about 1:30 p.m.

Once on scene at the Shaggy Mane trail, crews discovered that a 28-year-old horse named Ike had fallen off a narrow bridge into a deep ditch and couldn’t get himself out.

His rider had managed to dismount but couldn’t get Ike out of the ditch.

Fire crews waded into the freezing cold ditch in order to attach ropes and straps made specially for rescuing large animals and were able to slowly pull Ike out of the water.

Ike was looked over by an equine veterinarian. He was able to stand unassisted and his owners were able to warm the shivering horse up with jackets and blankets.