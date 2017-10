Multiple units respond to report of residential blaze in Walnut Grove

Firefighters at the scene of a residential fire in Langley. Troy Landreville LangleyTimes

Multiple units of the Langley Township fire department were called to a cul-de-sac in Walnut Grove to fight a fire in the lower half of a split level home.

Four Township trucks responded to the reported blaze in the 9300 block of 207A Avenue.

Video

The fire was quickly brought under control.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.