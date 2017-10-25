VIDEO: Fire destroys rural Langley garage

A large garage fire had Langley Township fire crews rushing to the 7200 block of 216 Street, north of Glover Road, early Tuesday morning.

Reports say that fire crews responded after receiving an automatic residential alarm while RCMP responded to the same address upon receiving an automatic burglary alarm.

District Chief Bryant Ross said the building involved was a garage. The structure was largely destroyed, with the roof and several walls collapsed into the interior.

Ross said the first calls to the Township Fire Department came in at roughly 3:30 a.m., and two halls and four trucks responded.

Although a BC Ambulance crew was called to the scene, there were no injuries.

Due to the nearby propane tanks and heat emanating from the flames, firefighters used an aerial water streams to extinguish the blaze.

A member of the family that owned the property was on scene Wednesday morning but declined to comment.

The remains of several cars could be seen under the debris of the collapsed roof.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More to come.