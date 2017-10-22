VIDEO: Drive by shooting in Langley (updated)

Police were called to the scene of a reported shooting in a quiet neighbourhood of new houses near 211 Street and 79A Avenue in Langley early Sunday morning just before 4 a.m.

RCMP could be observed in front of a taped-off front yard taking photos of what appeared to be shell casing markers.

According to one online comment the shooting caused property damage but no injuries.

Police officers were canvassing the neighbourhood, knocking on doors and looking for witnesses.

A tow truck was brought in to remove a dark full size four-door pickup truck from the scene. It had one flat tire.

One resident of the street, who asked not to be named, told the Times he heard what could have been gunshots around 4 a.m. Sunday.

“Four or five shots,” he said.

Another resident, who also wished to remain anonymous, said he heard the gunfire around 4 a.m. and later observed a number of small-calibre shells littering the driveway of the targeted house.

He said it was normally a quiet neighbourhood.

What appeared to be two bullet holes could be seen in the garage door of the house.

A statement issued by RCMP said just before 3:45 this morning, police received multiple reports of gun shots in the area of the 21000 block of 79A Avenue.

“No one was injured in this incident. As this investigation is still in the early stages, it is unknown if this was a targeted incident against the residents at that location.

At this time, investigators do not believe there is an increased threat to general public safety.”

Langley RCMP is asking anyone who may have been in the area and noticed anyone suspicious to contact the detachment.

Anyone with information can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 or provide information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.