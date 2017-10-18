VIDEO: Dramatic water rescue off Vancouver Island

Passengers on a BC Ferries vessel watched as a kayaker was pulled from the Pacific Ocean near Victoria.

A dramatic rescue played out today when a kayaker flipped over in the rough waters near Victoria at the the Swartz Bay ferry terminal.

Jamie Graham was aboard a ferry destined to the provincial capital from Pender Island, when he says the captain came over the loudspeaker to inform passengers about a rescue operation just before 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

water rescue video

“They announced it on the ferry that we would be delayed for a rescue,” Graham told Black Press media. “There was a guy in a kayak that had flipped over. I don’t know why he chose to kayak today.”

As the ferry came to a stop and began backing up, a zodiak boat rushed to the scene and plucked the kayaker from the cold water.

“[The kayaker] must have been OK because the boat didn’t immediately go back, it turned around and picked up the kayak and the paddle,” explained Graham, who noted the weather was quite rough at the time.

“The conditions were really bad. Bad enough to make an announcement asking all passengers to come up to the passenger deck. Even during the rescue the boat was really rocking around. it didn’t have the usual stability.”

