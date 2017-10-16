VIDEO: Crash on Highway 1 westbound in Langley

Traffic was moving slowly on Highway 1 westbound Monday afternoon following a crash near the 264 Street overpass. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Traffic was moving slowly following a crash in the pouring rain on Highway 1 westbound near the 264 Street overpass in Langley.

One car appeared to be involved in the accident, which occured around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

No serious injuries were reported.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver and the North Shore, as well as a special weather statement for the Fraser Valley.

It said a frontal system over central B.C. is slowly moving southward and is set to bring 50-70 mm of rain.

Two storms, one Monday and one early Wednesday, are also expected to hit the region.

Residents should expect flash flooding and heavy water on roads over the course of the week.

This is the second week of wet weather for the region.