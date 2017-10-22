VIDEO: Crash closes Fraser Highway in Langley

One vehicle ends up in ditch, air ambulance called in

Firefighters were called to extricate a victim of a multi-vehicle crash on Fraser Highway near 244 Street. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

A multi-vehicle crash has closed the Fraser Highway in Langley.

The crash occurred near the 244 Street intersection around 4 p.m.

One vehicle ended up in the ditch.

The road was covered with debris.

An air ambulance was called in.

Crash scene

More to come