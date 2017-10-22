VIDEO: Crash closes Fraser Highway in Langley

A multi-vehicle crash has closed the Fraser Highway in Langley.
The crash occurred near the 244 Street intersection around 4 p.m.
One vehicle ended up in the ditch.
The road was covered with debris.
An air ambulance was called in.
More to come
One vehicle ends up in ditch, air ambulance called in
A multi-vehicle crash has closed the Fraser Highway in Langley.
The crash occurred near the 244 Street intersection around 4 p.m.
One vehicle ended up in the ditch.
The road was covered with debris.
An air ambulance was called in.
More to come
I recently listened to an eye-opening Ted Talk by Albuquerque Mayor Richard J. Berry
Team puts 11-1 blowout in Medicine Hat behind them, narrowly beat hottest team in the WHL at home
Vernon research centre earns top award for downtown offices
The Vernon-based golf cart company expands its product line â€” the carts are no longer just for golf
I recently read Barry Novak's letter to the editor concerning climate change.