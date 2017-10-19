VIDEO: Canada C3 expedition members play basketball with Campbell River Special Olympians

The Canada C3 icebreaker has sailed from Toronto, through the Northwest Passage, and landed in Campbell River today. The journey is set to end on Oct. 28 in Victoria.

An unprecedented Canadian expedition from coast to coast to coast landed in Campbell River Wednesday.

And one of their first activities was to play a little pick-up basketball with Campbell River Special Olympics.

After sailing across Canada via the Northwest Passage for the past four months, the Canada C3 team has made it to B.C. for the last stretch of this incredible journey.

The ship arrived in Campbell River on the morning of Oct. 18, and remained anchored until the evening of Oct. 19.

The group likes to get involved in activities in the communities it stops into and were extended an invitation to join in with Campbell River Special Olympics’ basketball pratice Wednesday night. It was an opportunity for the expedition members to learn about Special Olympics while the Special Olympians had a chance to meet expedition members from across the country, learn about their mission and have a little fun as well.

Since June 1, Canada C3 has been sailing from Toronto toward Victoria via the Northwest Passage.

Once the journey is complete, the Canada C3 icebreaker will have sailed over 23,000 km.

A signature Canada 150 project, Canada C3 aims to connect Canadians with their country, and with each other.

A different group of Canadians has been on board the ship for each leg of the 15 legs of the journey.

The team is currently wrapping up its 14th leg, which began in Bella Bella, B.C. and will end in Campbell River.

Throughout the voyage, Canada C3 has held local events, met with community leaders and broadcast it all to people across the country through the latest technology, including 360 photo and video, live video and virtual reality.

All of these activities are grounded in Canada C3’s themes: Reconciliation, Youth Engagement, Diversity and Inclusion and the Environment.

“Canada C3 is an epic journey from coast to coast to coast to connect Canadians and celebrate Canada in way that has never happened before,” said Geoff Green, Canada C3 Founder and expedition leader. “It is a Signature project for Canada 150 with many rich and diverse layers and wonderful partnerships. A journey of reconciliation, education, science and adventure, Canada C3 will foster understanding, friendships, and connections. It is a journey for all Canadians to explore our enormous and wondrous coastline while considering the past, present and future of our country. I hope you will join us.”

The expedition wraps up in Victoria on Oct. 28.