VIDEO: Burned Jeep matches suspect vehicle in two shooting incidents

Just after 2:30am Monday, Langley RCMP on patrol came upon a fully involved vehicle fire in the 8500 block of 204 Street in the Yorkson neighbourhood.

Once fire crews extinguished the blaze police were able to investigate the vehicle to find that it had no licence plates and no owner nearby.

The vehicle was parked between two other vehicles which were also damaged.

The burned out vehicle, a dark coloured Jeep, matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting in South Surrey about 45 minutes prior.

It also matched the description of a suspect vehicle from shots fired nearby in Langley early Sunday morning. A police dog attempted to track for suspects near the scene but was unsuccessful.