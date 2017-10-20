VIDEO: Body discovered in dumpster at Rio Can mall in Langley City

Area behind Bombay furniture store taped off after dumpster fire reveals body of deceased woman

Members of the Forensic Identification Team are at the scene of an unknown incident in Langley City.

A section of the Rio Can shopping centre in Langley City is behind police tape this morning after a woman’s body was found in a dumpster.

Just before 6 a.m. on Oct. 20, the Langley City fire department called RCMP after they found the body, located behind the Bombay furniture store at 20150 Langley Bypass, while extinguishing a dumpster fire.

Langley RCMP Serious Crime has taken over the investiagation. There were plain clothes officers, uniformed officers and members of the Integrated Forensic Identification Section on scene this morning.

Bombay and all other stores are still open at this time, however the area in behind will continue to be cordoned off for several hours.

The cause of the fire and identity of the body are still unknown, however police are confident the remains are not that of missing 20-year-old Kristina Ward.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.