VIDEO and story: Phoenix payroll protesters rally in Prince Rupert

On Oct. 18, a dozen protesters waved signs outside of MP Nathan Cullen's office in Prince Rupert

Phoenix payroll protestors rallied in the rain outside of the MLA office in Prince Rupert. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

VIDEO A dozen protesters gathered outside the provincial constituency office in Prince Rupert to rally against the Phoenix payroll system.

On Oct. 18, the second anniversary of Justin Trudeau becoming Prime Minister of Canada, protests across B.C. called on the government to fix the ongoing issues with the federal payroll.

Since the Phoenix payroll system was installed in February 2016, it has been plagued with issues. Thousands of Canadian public service workers have been paid too much or too little, if at all.

Jill MacNeill, the Northwest coordinator for Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), said that 72 of the 80 people in their organization have had payment issues.

“It’s ridiculous,” MacNeill said at the rally.

