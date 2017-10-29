VIDEO: Ambulance called to Salmon Arm Airport for skydiving accident

A BC Ambulance helicopter lands at the Salmon Arm Airport as part of emergency efforts to help a man injured in a possible skydiving accident Sunday afternoon. - Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

One person has been airlifted to hospital following reports of a skydiving accident at the Salmon Arm Airport.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29, BC Ambulance was called out and a medial airlift was requested for an incident involving a skydiver.

Initial and unconfirmed reports indicate an adult male skydiver has been hurt after his parachute only partially deployed. It is not known how far the man fell or his current medical condition.

An Observer reporter on the scene witnessed one patient being transported by ambulance from the south end of the airport to the terminal building, where the air ambulance helicopter was waiting. The helicopter took off heading south.

The Observer will continue to follow the story.

