VIDEO: â€˜The Rockâ€™ thanks Mayor Hepner after filming in Surrey

Dwayne Johnson was in Surrey filming is new movie 'Skyscraper'

One of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood was in Surrey during the past couple of days.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has been filming scenes for his new movie ‘Skyscraper.’ The scenes were largely filmed around City Hall.

SEE ALSO: ‘Skyscraper’ action film starring ‘The Rock,’ shooting at Surrey City Hall Plaza

With Johnson about to depart Surrey to film elsewhere, he decided to give his thanks to Mayor Linda Hepner and the City of Surrey, after the staff put a giant “we love DJ” sign in their city hall office.

twitter.com

“The most important love, the biggest love I have to share with you, is right here over my right shoulder. Zoom in on the love, we love DJ,” said Johnson.

After the camera zoomed in on the sign sitting up in a window at city hall, the camera focused back in on Johnson, where he thanked mayor Hepner and the city.

Mayor Linda Hepner, I just want to say thank you so much for the love, thank you for creating that sign, you and your staff, thank you so much.”

“Thank you for opening up your hearts in your wonderful city.”

The current release date for ‘Skyscraper is July 13th, 2018.