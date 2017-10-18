VIDEO: â€˜Someone knows where Kristina is,â€™ says her mom who hasnâ€™t seen her since Sept. 25

Kristina Ward, 20, is in need of daily medication and was last seen in downtown Langley

Kristina Ward, 20, was last seen in downtown Langley Sept. 27. She is need of daily medication and is very vulnerable. Her mom and grandmother are begging for anyone who knows her whereabouts to contact police.Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

“Someone has seen her. People don’t just disappear. We miss her and love her.”

Kristina Ward’s mother, LeeAnne, spoke on Wednesday in downtown Langley as she pleaded for information about her missing daughter.

Kristina, 20, was last seen by a Langley RCMP officer on Sept. 27, and now her family has reached out in a desperate attempt to find her.

“Kristina is 20, but mentally she varies between the age of 12 and 16,” said her grandmother Geraldine Silva. “She needs daily medication and it could be devastating to her without it. She can seizure and be in a catatonic state. She is vulnerable and she was lonely.”

Kristina lives in Abbotsford with her mom and dad but is known to frequent Langley City’s downtown core and make visits to local homeless camps. Her mom said she was just learning how to use transit when she went missing.

“We had spoken to Kristina after her family reported her missing, so that is why Langley RCMP are investigating,” said Cpl. Craig Van Herk.

“Kristina is a very naive 20-year-old and a high risk because of her need for medication. There has been no activity on her cellphone or in her bank account since she has gone missing.”

Van Herk said they are revisiting all the homeless camps and talking to transients who frequent the downtown core area. Langley investigators are working with police in Surrey, Vancouver and Abbotsford to learn whether she has made any contact in those communities.

“At this time, we have no reason to believe she has come into harm but we are very concerned for her well being and need help from those who may have seen her to help us,” said Van Herk.

Silva said her granddaughter is a happy-go-lucky girl, who is great with kids and has a lot of family who love her.

However she struggled because she didn’t have any friends, but desperately wanted those connections.

Her medication causes her to sleep 10 to 12 hours a day and outings would always be brief because she would get tired, Silva said.

“Kristina loves to curl up with a warm blanket and she often puts her head on my lap or her mom’s lap and falls asleep. She has an air of innocence and is trusting. That’s why I worry so much. It’s not like her to be away from us this long,” said Silva.

Kristina was reported missing to Abbotsford Police on Sept. 25.

Family have been scouring downtown Langley, including area homeless camps, and putting up missing person posters.

Kristina is described as First Nations, 5’6″ tall, 130 lbs, with curly brown hair and brown eyes. Her long and curly hair is a distinctive feature.

“If you have any information at all, please help us find Kristina,” said Van Herk.

Anyone with information that might assist police in locating Kristina Ward, is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.