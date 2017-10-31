Victoria seeks regional funding for World Junior Hockey Championship

Canada hosts the 2019 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Vancouver and Victoria. The City is looking at how to allocate its spending for the event. File photo

The City of Victoria is looking at a budget of $70,000 for its contribution to the 2019 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, and they want local municipalities and the Capital Regional District to chip in.

City staff recommend allocating $50,000 to the event, with another $20,000 allocated to activities and programming for the public related to the tournament, which is being hosted primarily in Vancouver. Tourism Victoria, and the Downtown Victoria Business Association are contributing $130,000 and $20,000 respectively.

“This event will be exciting. It will be of benefit to the players, coaches, staff, others associated with the teams. It will be a benefit internationally to people who like hockey, it will certainly be a benefit to the hotel sector,” said Coun. Ben Isitt.

“I think though, the strongest benefit locally is to the hotel sector and the tourism sector and I think a greater proportion of the funds should be flowing from Tourism Victoria’s budget.”

Mayor Lisa Helps pointed out that although there are benefits to the hotel and economic sectors, the event also benefits residents.

“There are lots of young people in this town who will be very inspired, there’s an opportunity for community engagement, there’s an opportunity for civic pride,” she said. “This is a really big event, it was really big to land this, and I think the contribution is modest for the return that we’re going to see.”

Coun. Charlayne Thornton-Joe asked whether the CRD would be contributing funds as well, since people from across the region will likely attend and benefit from the programming the City will pay for.

Isitt asked whether the City could allocate a portion of its community use ice time at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, as a way of reducing the cash contribution. A substantial portion of that ice time has gone unused in years past, he added.”The City spent $33 million on the Memorial Arena replacement, and one of the small benefits we get is 150 hours of ice time.”

In the end, councillors passed an amendment directing the event organization committee to seek funding from the CRD and other municipalities for a total local government contribution for up to $70,000.

lauren.boothby@vicnews.com