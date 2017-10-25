Victoria man arrested with replica handgun downtown

Witnesses observed one man passing handgun to another at Fort and Douglas streets

Replica handgun was recovered by police in downtown Victoria on Wednesday afternoon. Courtesy VicPD

A Victoria man was arrested early Wednesday afternoon after witnesses reported the passing of a handgun from one man to another near the corner of Douglas and Fort streets.

Upon arriving at the scene, police secured the scene and approached the suspect, who was taken into custody without further incident. As the arrest was being made, the man told officers that he had a replica firearm in his backpack.

The gun appeared to be an Airsoft replica gun, which violated the man’s conditions not to possess anything resembling a firearm.

The case is still under investigation.

