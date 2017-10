Accident sent cyclist to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

An investigation is underway after a collision between a police vehicle and a cyclist at Government and Chatham streets Thursday (Oct. 26) morning. Don Denton/BLACK PRESS

An investigation is underway into a collision between a Victoria Police vehicle and a cyclist Thursday morning.

The incident, that sent the cyclist to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, took place at approximately 8:12 a.m. at the corner of Government and Chatham streets.

More to come…