VicPD officers hurt in separate weekend incidents

Two Victoria police officers are recovering from injuries sustained in two separate incidents over the weekend.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday in the 700-block of Johnson Street, officers observed two men squaring up for a fight. When they stepped in to break it up, they noticed one of the individuals was carrying a knife. The armed man was known to police and under court-ordered condition not to possess knives.

The man dropped the knife and fled with the officers in pursuit and during the chase, one officer was injured, although no detail on how was provided.

The second officer caught up to the man and was threatened with a pair of hypodermic needles. A struggle ensued and the injured partner soon arrived to help subdue the armed man, who dropped a second knife during the struggle. Charges including breach of conditions are being recommended.

On Saturday just before noon, police say a man attacked one of two officers in the women’s washroom at Stadacona Park. No details were given as to why the man was in the women’s washroom, but the injured officer was attended to medically by their partner while the suspect fled. The man is still at large.

