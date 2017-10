The City of Vernon advises that 30th Street will be closed to through traffic while crews install traffic loops Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Every reasonable effort will be made to minimize the disruption to traffic, although motorists should be prepared for detours,” states the city.