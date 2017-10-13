Vernon road closed

Vernon's 30th Street will be closed from Highway 6 to 31st Avenue Wednesday and Thursday to finish paving

  • Fri Oct 13th, 2017 12:00am
Vernon’s 30th Street will be closed from Highway 6 to 31st Avenue Wednesday and Thursday to finish paving.

Detours will be available and the public is encouraged to plan their trips around the road closure.

