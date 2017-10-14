Vernon North Okanagan RCMP issue warning

Police have issued a warning to the general public and in particular sex trade workers in light of a reported threat with a firearm.Black Press file photo

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating an Okanagan male in relation to an alleged incident involving threats made to a woman. Investigators are seeking both information and advising the public of the possible risk to the general public and women sex workers.

On Monday August 28, 2017, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to an incident where a woman reported being threatened by a man with a firearm in a North Okanagan rural area. To date investigators have established that a woman had attended a pre-arranged meeting with a man in the area of Salmon River Rd in the North Okanagan. The meeting had been set up via an online website utilized by escorts and sex workers.

The victim reported to police, that upon arriving at the agreed upon location in her own vehicle, the male suspect produced a firearm and threatened her. The victim was able to flee the scene unharmed.

Investigators subsequently arrested a 36 year-old man who resides in the area of Salmon River Rd and is known to frequent the Okanagan and Shuswap areas. The man was subsequently released as no charges were laid, however the police investigation continues.

In effort to further this investigation and possibly bring to light, information regarding this matter and possibly other similar incidents, the description of the male who was arrested is being released.

The male is described as:

• Height 5’6;

• Weight 140 lbs;

• Blue eyes;

• Dirty blond hair;

• Known to be a drug user.

In light of this incident, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, encourages the public and especially escorts and sex workers that they take any measures that they deem necessary to safeguard their personal safety.

RCMP investigators are asking that anyone with information about this matter or any other similar incidents to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or via Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.