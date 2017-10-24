Vehicle towed after driver evades roadblock in Oak Bay

Evasive action garners police attention

In the evening of Oct. 16, Oak Bay Police Department conducted a roadblock on Henderson Road. and observed a vehicle attempting to evade the roadblock. Police stopped the vehicle. It was later determined the driver had no licence, no vehicle insurance and was a prohibited driver. The driver was issued a violation ticket for driving with no licence and for no insurance and the vehicle was towed.

Suit, tools stolen from locked car

A pair of locked vehicles were forcibly entered Oct. 18. Someone broke a window on a van parked on Granite Street sometime overnight, and stole electrical equipment and tools. The same night, a locked vehicle parked on St. David St. was entered and a garment bag containing a suit and shoes were stolen.

Boat motor swiped from beach

A four horsepower outboard motor, that was attached to a small boat, was stolen sometime between Oct. 15 to 17. The boat was tied up at Cadboro Bay beach. Oct. 19

Unlocked car rifled to no avail

Police received a report of a male rifling through an unlocked vehicle on Monterey Ave. on Oct. 20 and was reported leaving the area on a bike towards Windsor Road. Less than an hour later, police received a second call of a suspicious male on a bike in the same area. Police located the male and identified him. No charges were laid because nothing was reported stolen and he had no stolen property on him.

A few days earlier, in central and south Oak Bay, a number of unlocked vehicles were entered overnight and discovered Oct. 16. The unknown culprit(s) rifled through the vehicles looking items of value, including loose change. Some items were located and returned to owners.

Glasses swiped from locker room

A pair of prescription glasses were stolen from the men’s locker room at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre on Oct. 21. The glasses were stolen while the owner was showering and have no value to anyone else but the owner.