Vehicle leaves scene after striking lamp post

A vehicle fled the scene on Springfield Road after striking a lamp post near Hollywood Road this afternoon.
The vehicle left the scene with a flat tire and RCMP are aware of the incident.
After hitting a lamp post on Springfield Road, a vehicle has left the scene
A vehicle fled the scene on Springfield Road after striking a lamp post near Hollywood Road this afternoon.
The vehicle left the scene with a flat tire and RCMP are aware of the incident.
Climate change is not something new. It's been going on since long before the last Ice Age
Why is the use of illegal drugs being enabled?
G-Men fell 6-5 to the Brandon Wheat Kings Friday night.
Kelowna readers react to news that rents keep on going up in Kelowna
Better suited for the more populated, Spandex-prone areas like that of Vancouver.