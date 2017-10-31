Vavenby ready for Halloweâ€™en

Moira Chrystall uses a nail to trace her pumpkin’s face while Ethan Meidl creates his own while his mom looks on. Photo Credit: Contributed

Vavenby residents had been getting ready for Hallowe’en for weeks by decorating their property.

Posters drawn by the primary students were hung up around town advertising the Hallowe’en party.

There was a very cheerful and fun—loving atmosphere at the Vavenby Primary School on Oct. 27, when parents came to help the children make jack o’lanterns.

Each child was given a pumpkin and then either picked a paper with a face on it or created one of their own. Those using the paper put it up against their pumpkin and used a nail to outline the features. No student was given a knife.

The next step was cleaning out the pumpkins, which some children wouldn’t do. They didn’t like the idea of putting their hands in and pulling out the guts.

When done a parent cut out the face. Everyone was happy with their finished product.

Teacher Mr. Forsyth said that the seeds would be roasted later. He was grateful for all the parents present or “I would be carving out all 10 pumpkins,” he said.

Bookmobile arrives

The bookmobile arrived at the school on Oct. 25. It was celebrating its 50th anniversary so all students received a surprise bag and a doughnut.

Community potluck

The first community potluck lunch of the 2017-18 season was held at the church on Oct. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Approximately 25 people attended, a good number for the first one of the season. There was a large variety of food to choose from including two different soups.

Linda King made a borsch and Bob Rexin a tortellini. Both were delicious.

All future potluck luncheons will be held at the church on the last Wednesday of every month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thrift store donates

Vavenby’s two thrift stores raise money to help the community and the Clearwater hospital.

The Fine Things Thrift Store just donated money to help support the Hallowe’en party and to some residents needing medical help. This thrift store is now on winter hours.

It is open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bridge repair

Repairing of the town’s bridge is finally going to happen. It will be closed from Nov. 3-17, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Traffic will not be allowed across every one of those days but the walkway will remain open.

Craft Fair

Vavenby’s Christmas craft fair will be held this Sunday, Nov. 5, at the hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a concession. For more information phone Barb Pennell at 250-676-9485.

Remember to change your clocks back one hour on Saturday night, Nov. 4.