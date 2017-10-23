Valley Road closed 24-7, for now

Closure of Valley Road in Kelowna has been extended.

Due to safety concerns, Valley Road is now closed between Kane and Yates roads 24 hours a day until further notice.

The road has been closing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday since Oct. 11 and has been re-opening to traffic every evening at 5 p.m. and all day Sundays.

However, construction has turned out to be more extensive than initially anticipated and a 24/7 road closure is necessary to protect public safety.

This work is to divert Brandt’s creek for the construction of a creek retaining wall, curbing, sidewalk and final paving.

Residents are still allowed access to their properties and a marked detour route via Kane, Glenmore and Yates roads has been set-up.

Please obey signage and traffic safety personnel as every effort will be made to minimize disruptions for motorists, residents and businesses.

The City of Kelowna and workers on site appreciate the patience of motorists while road work is underway. The work is expected to be completed by Saturday, Nov. 4.