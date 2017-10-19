Utilizing virtual reality in schools

Teachers are looking for ways to further utilize technology in the classroom

As technology becomes more integrated in peoples’ every day lives, teachers are looking for ways to further utilize technology in the classroom.

Armed with virtual reality headsets, Josh Vance and Corinne McWhinney met the Vernon School District board of education Wednesday to discuss benefits of virtual reality in the classroom.

“It can be really hard to give kids tools or field trips, but we can bring the trips to them,” McWhinney said.

The virtual reality tours can take students on a tour inside the human body or through ancient ruins, offering hands-on educational opportunities that would be otherwise impossible.

“It’s kind of neat to bring these (places) into the classroom,” McWhinney said as the board took a virtual picture tour of the Galápagos Islands.

“You get to feel like you’re there, and I can also control where you’re looking,” she said as she directed the trustees to look at a specific fish.

Through the technology, teachers can draw on the screen, point at certain objects or areas and direct the students, both in video and still images.

All that is required is a smartphone and a pair of goggles, which can be made with cardboard for as little as $4.

District books balanced

Results from the Vernon School District’s quarterly financial review boast balanced books.

“We’re pretty early into the year, but so far everything is on track,” said Adrian Johnson, assistant secretary treasurer. “Our enrolment is up, in our budget that has translated to $850,000 in additional funding.”

The district saw an increase of 117 full-time equivalent students and an increase from 117 to 141 teachers on call.

Along with the increased number of students arises an increase in student needs, however, and the additional funding was utilized through additional teacher and education assistant full time equivalent to meet the increased student needs.

Apprenticeship programs

receive funding

The Industry Training Authority is investing more than $1.2 million across the province to fund the ITA youth work in trades programs, with $20,000 going to the Vernon School District and $30,000 for the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District.

Youth work in trades is a dual credit program that provides an opportunity for students in Grades 10, 11 and 12 to begin their apprenticeship journey. Funding supports the school district in connecting students with local employers to attain practical experience.

“Introducing trades programs to young people while they’re still in high school gives them a flavour of the exciting possibilities that lie ahead,” said Melanie Mark, minister of advanced education, skills and training, in a release. “To ensure labour market demands are met, it is crucial that we equip young people with the right skills for the job opportunities of today and tomorrow.”

Special Olympics supported

The Vernon School District voted to support the city of Vernon in hosting the Special Olympics BC Winter Games in February, 2019.

“I think it’s important we support our Special Olympics,” said trustee Mitzi Fortin. “We will no doubt have some students participating as well.”

Lisa LaBoucane, Vernon Teachers’ Association president, thanked the board for supporting the Games.

“I am quite looking forward to the B.C. Special Olympics,” she said.

Superintendent Joe Rogers will follow up with the Kamloops School District, who supported the previous games, for more information should Vernon host the games.

Support would come at no cost to the board.