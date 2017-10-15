UPDATED: Vernon house shooting investigated

At 2:21 a.m. Sunday morning, officers received several reports of shots being fired in the 3800 block of 21st Avenue

UPDATED: Vernon RCMP are continuing the investigation into early Sunday reports of shots being fired at a residence and subsequent report of a vehicle set ablaze.

At about 2:21 a.m., officers received several reports of shots fired in the 3800 block of 21st Avenue.

“According to the reports, there were two vehicles that left the area immediately following the sounds of the shots being fired,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

Officers visited a residence that is known to police and confirmed that the house had been hit by numerous bullets. The house was vacant upon police attendance.

Shortly after the initial call, a vehicle believed to have left the scene of the shooting was located in the 7100 block of Tronson Road on fire.

There have not been any reports of people having been injured and the investigations into both the shooting and the fire are ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-80-222-8477.

