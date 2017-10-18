UPDATED: Serious collision sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A 31-year-old man suffered what Saanich Police call "life-threatening injuries" after a 25-year-old Saanich women struck him with her vehicle.

Saanich Police have closed Gorge Road West between Earl Grey Street and Donald Street following a crash at Gorge Road West and Millgrove Street.

A 31-year-old man suffered what Saanich Police call “life-threatening injuries” after a 25-year-old Saanich women struck him with her vehicle.

Acting Sgt. Jereme Leslie said the woman’s 2003 Chevrolet Suburban was travelling east on Gorge Road West when it mounted the sidewalk after it had gone off the road. The vehicle struck the man, then continued into Gorge Park before coming to rest in the bushes.

Emergency crews transported the man to hospital “with what appear to be life threatening injuries,” he said. Crews also transported the woman to hospital with what Leslie calls “non-life threatening injuries.”

Leslie said the cause of the crash remains under investigation and he is asking for any witnesses to come forward.

This “serious” collision near the intersection at Gorge Road West and Millgrove Street has closed Gorge Road between Orillia Street and Millgrove until further updates.