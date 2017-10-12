UPDATED: Police investigate deadly fall at UBC

Police are investigating after someone fell to their death from a crane at a construction site at the University of British Columbia’s Point Grey campus.
RCMP have yet to comment, but a WorkSafeBC spokeswoman says her organization was contacted just before 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. Officers were dispatched.
“We’re not sure if it’s work-related or not,” said Trish Knight Chernecki. They are working with police to determine whose jurisdiction it is.
The university tweeted a message out later in the morning, saying RCMP are probing a death at Student Union Boulevard, near the Student Recreation Building, and that there is no risk to the public.
