UPDATED: One man arrested following high-risk police incident in Kamloops

One man has been arrested following a lengthy police incident in Kamloops that put an elementary school and trailer park under lockdown and caused significant traffic congestion.

Police said one man was arrested without incident at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning at the G&M Mobile Trailer Park 16 hours after a Friday morning shooting that involved a man with a gun who reportedly shot at nearby construction workers.

RCMP confirmed Kelowna’s tactical members were called into assist Friday night.

blackpress.newsengin.com

Highway 5 was shut down in both directions at Mt. Paul Way and Valleyview exchange. Motorists were also advised to avoid this area.

Police were directing residents in the area to remain indoors as they continue to look for a man with a gun who may have shot at nearby construction workers.

twitter.com

I heard ‘pop, pop, pop’, witness says

Police have not yet released firm details on the situation and how it transpired Friday morning in the Valleyview area of town.

Chris Brown, a witness nearby and Varsteel Ltd. warehouse worker, told Black Press Media that he was on his lunch break when gunfire erupted at the intersection near his workplace on Chilcotin Road and Athabasca Street.

First he heard the screech of tires – a common occurrence at the intersection, he said.

“But there was a bang after that so we got up to go look, there was police everywhere and a truck there and then there was just pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” he said. The outside of the warehouse was hit with a bullet.

“We ran back to the lunchroom and then the cops took off after a guy in a green truck.”

Smith said several workers at a construction site across the street were outside at the time.

There has also been a large police presence reported on Windsor Avenue on the North Shore, with nearby Bert Edwards Science and Technology School on lock down.

Students of Skelep School

Parents of children attending the Skelep School on the Kamloops Indian Band Reserve have been warned by police to not go to the school to pick up their children.

Instead the students will leave at their normal time and be bussed down Shuswap Road to the Lafarge Bridge, where parents can pick them up on the north side, if they so choose.

Due to the ongoing police incident, Highway 5 remains closed and buses may otherwise be up to one hour later than usual in dropping children off. For parents who normally pick their children up from school but are unable to meet at the bridge, school staff with remain with them at all times and further arrangements can be made.

t.co

With files from Kamloops this Week