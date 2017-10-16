UPDATED: Man last seen in lake is safe

UPDATED: A man last seen in Okanagan Lake has been located safe and sound.

The RCMP confirm the 38-year-old man reported missing Saturday has been located.

“RCMP investigators, suspect that the man managed to swim across Okanagan Lake after being last seen by police entering the water,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

The individual is not in police custody.

“He was brought to a medical facility for assessment of any required medical treatment,” said Moskaluk.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 38-year-old man.

The individual was last seen on Saturday, at approximately 3:12 a.m. in the area of Okanagan Avenue and Eastside Road. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP last observed the man in Okanagan Lake, when he allegedly evaded police after they had attended the area for a report of a suspicious male.

Since his disappearance, local Search and Rescue technicians and the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team have been on scene searching the waters and surrounding area for signs of the man. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team concluded their search on Monday afternoon. The current search has been suspended and further efforts will be considered in the near future.

“Although an officer last observed Howey in the lake, he remains as missing and it is unknown if he exited the lake after being last seen,” said Cpl Dan Moskaluk.