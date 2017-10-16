UPDATED: Man killed in fatal fall at UBC was student: emails

A UBC student fell to their death at a construction site near UBC’s student recreation centre. (Submitted photo)

The person who died after falling off a crane at UBC last week has been identified as a student.

Vice-president of students Louise Cowin sent an email to students on Friday, a day after a person had fallen from a crane at a construction site near the Student Recreation Building at the Point Grey campus.

“It is with deep regret that I inform you that this was a student from our UBC community,” the email sent Friday reads.

“During times like these, it is important to remember that we are all part of the UBC community. I encourage each of you to continue to look out for one another, and help those in need, to access the supports available.”

Counselling has been made available to all students, the email said.

Neither the police nor the coroners service has released the student’s name.