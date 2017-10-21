UPDATED: Man dies after struck by vehicle

A man died after being hit by a vehicle in West Kelowna

A man succumbed to his injuries today after being struck by a vehicle in West Kelowna this morning.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating after a pedestrian involved collision on Highway 97, during the early morning hours of Saturday, in West Kelowna.

On Oct. 21 at 4:45 a.m., emergency crews rushed to the north bound lanes of Highway 97 after receiving reports of a pedestrian struck between Daimler Road and Bartley Road in West Kelowna, according to the RCMP. Witnesses have told police that a pedestrian stepped into the travelled portion of the highway when he was suddenly struck by a white Hyundai Sonata.

“The driver and passenger air bags, of the Hyundai, deployed as a result of the front impact,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Despite being injured themselves both occupants, a man and woman, quickly leapt into action to perform CPR on the seriously injured pedestrian.”

The pedestrian, a 32-year-old Kelowna man, was transported from the scene by emergency medical crews in grave condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The north bound lanes of Highway 97 were closed for a few hours to allow a collision analyst of the RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS), to fully examine the scene of the crash.

RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services (COTS) and the West Kelowna RCMP continue to work closely with the BC Coroners Service in the ongoing investigation.

If you witnessed this crash or you happened to see the pedestrian alongside the highway prior to the collision and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services (COTS) at 250-491-5354.

Road conditions have returned to normal.

A stretch of Hwy 97 is closed due to a vehicle incident near Daimler in West Kelowna.

According to Drive BC, a detour is available between Daimler Road to Ross Road to Bartley Road which will bring commuters back to the highway. It is currently closed in the northbound lane.

Another update will be made available within the hour, Drive BC said.