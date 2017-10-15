Updated: Cross-border crash clogs Zero Avenue (with video)

Traffic blocked after Canadian vehicle ends up in a U.S. ditch

A cross-border crash closed traffic on Zero Avenue in Langley for about an hour today.

Shortly before 1 p.m. a Toyota Highlander with B.C. plates with a single occupant went off the road and ended up in the U.S. near the 19600 block of the road that runs along the Canada-U.S. border from Surrey to Abbotsford.

Multiple units of the Township fire department and an RCMP cruiser responded.

The U.S. border patrol was reportedly notified and a tow truck extracted the damaged van, dragging it back to the Canadian side.

cross border crash

The driver of the Toyota, a woman, suffered some bruises to her arm, the police report said.

The cause may have been a medical issue, the report said.

There was no indication of alcohol use