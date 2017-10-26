UPDATED: Columbia Brewery bottling plant in Creston will be closing down

The Columbia Brewery bottling plant will be closing down by December 2017

The Columbia Brewery bottling plant in Creston will be closing down by December 2017 and all bottling of Labatt products for Western Canada will be done in Edmonton. The canning line will be expanded. Story to follow shortly.

UPDATED:

Creston’s Columbia Brewery is undergoing a change this fall that will see an end to its long history of supplying bottled beer to customers across Western Canada.

“With our recent capital investment in Labatt Edmonton we are consolidating the bottling of beer produced in Western Canada,” Warren Chandler from his Calgary office on Thursday afternoon. Chandler is with the Labatt Calgary government/corporate affairs department.

“Columbia Brewery will continue to ship in cans and kegs,” he said, adding that a $20-million investment in the Creston canning line was made within the last decade.

While the canning line could possibly expanded to a larger capacity, no changes are set at this point, he said.

Chandler said that the net impact on jobs has yet to be determined, with employees affected having only been notified this morning. Six full-time positions and one salaried position will be cut, but early retirement, buyouts or transfers could ease the overall impact, he said.

The brewing tradition in the Kootenays dates back to 1898, when Fort Steele Brewery was established. 1957 was a year of change for the Kootenays’ four small breweries—Cranbrook, Fernie, Nelson and Trail. They amalgamated to form the Interior Brewing Company.

Following the amalgamation the company made the decision to have one brewery in a central location and Creston, with its easy access to cool, clear, fresh water, was chosen. The new Interior Brewing Company was built in 1959.

A name change to Columbia Brewery was made in 1972.

While the name Columbia Brewery is synonymous with Kokanee beer, it also produces other brands, including Alexander Keith’s, Brava, Budweiser, Busch, Kootenay Ale, Labatt, Lucky Lager, Wildcat and Winchester.

Columbia Brewery today is part of Labatt Breweries of Canada, which is owned by the global Anheuser-Busch InBev corporation, which produces the equivalent of 350 million bottles annually for Canadian customers.