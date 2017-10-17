UPDATE w/VIDEO: Wind and more rain on the way

Gusts of up to 90 km/h expected

The heavy rains overnight in Chilliwack gave way to strong winds Tuesday and more is coming.

Rain and wind video

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the region, with wind gusts up to 80 km/h predicted into Wednesday.

By 11 a.m. Tuesday, there were 42 outages affecting 16,000 BC Hydro customers across the Lower Mainland.

Power was out briefly at the University of the Fraser Valley campus at the Canada Education Park in Chilliwack, and lines were reported down near Twin Rinks.

There were 743 customers without power in the Vedder Crossing area including part of Garrison Crosssing. Crews were on-site by 10:30 a.m. and power was back on shortly after 11 a.m., according to the BC Hydro outage website.

In the Chilliwack River Valley, 806 customers had no power since 9:14 a.m. with the cause under investigation by 11 a.m.

And 1,265 customers were affected by the windstorm in a large area north of the river including Harrison Mills with crews en route.

Just before noon 560 customers in Ryder Lake were also without power. And 179 customers on the border of Abbotsford and Yarrow had no electricity thanks to a wire down.

More than 60 millimetres of rain fell overnight and Tuesday morning, according to the weather station at Agassiz.

And more is coming.

“The next storm system will arrive on the South Coast early Wednesday, bringing another round of wind and heavy rain. Additional rainfall and wind warnings may be issued for this storm later today,” says environment Canada.

