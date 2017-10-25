UPDATE / VIDEO: Bulkley River flood watch ends

The Village of Telkwa is cautioning the public to stay well back from the Bulkley and Telkwa Rivers at this time due to high water levels. (Contributed photo)

UPDATE:

The flood watch ended Thursday morning.

The high water levels are still having an effect, making areas along rivers and streams treacherous and forcing the closure of Moricetown Elementary & Secondary School due to low water pressure.

A lot of rain and snow means a lot of water in the rivers across northern B.C., including the Bulkley and Kispiox Valleys.

The River Forecast Centre issued a flood watch for Bulkley River and tributaries Wednesday morning after Environment Canada said Smithers got about 70 mm of rain Tuesday. It did not have snowfall totals, nor rain from this morning on its website yet.

The Village is monitoring the situation and will provide updates.

A flood watch means that river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull. Localized flooding typically occurs at current river levels.

The river level is expected to peak Wednesday afternoon with dry weather on the way.