UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway reopened east of Revelstoke

UPDATE: 5:47 P.M.
The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened following a motor vehicle incident 48 kilometres east of Revelstoke late Sunday afternoon.
The incident was first reported by Drive BC around 3:50 p.m.
The incident occured west-bound near the first tunnel after the summit of Rogers Pass.
***
The Trans-Canada Highway is closed 48 kilometres east of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident, according to Drive BC.
The estimated time the highway will be reopened is not not currently available.
An update from Drive BC is expected at 4:30 p.m.