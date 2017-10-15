UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway reopened east of Revelstoke

Highway 1 is closed 48 kilometres east of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident. (Drive BC)

Had been closed due to a motor vehicle incident late Sunday afternoon

UPDATE: 5:47 P.M.

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened following a motor vehicle incident 48 kilometres east of Revelstoke late Sunday afternoon.

The incident was first reported by Drive BC around 3:50 p.m.

The incident occured west-bound near the first tunnel after the summit of Rogers Pass.

***

UPDATE: 4:53 P.M.

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened to one lane alternating traffic following a motor vehicle incident 48 kilometres east of Revelstoke late Sunday afternoon.

The incident was first reported by Drive BC around 3:50 p.m.

The incident occured west-bound near the first tunnel after the summit of Rogers Pass.

twitter.com

***

ORIGINAL:

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed 48 kilometres east of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident, according to Drive BC.

The estimated time the highway will be reopened is not not currently available.

An update from Drive BC is expected at 4:30 p.m.